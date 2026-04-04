4ID’s Gen. Anayron retires after 38 years of service

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 30 April) — Maj. Gen. Michele Anayron Jr., commander of the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry “Diamond” Division, relinquished his post to a fellow Philippine Military Academy (PMA) classmate after 38 years of service in the military.

Maj. Gen. Michele Anayron Jr. address troops of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division during the change of command ceremonies in Camp Evangelista, Barangay Patag, Cagayan de Oro City Wednesday afternoon (29 April 2026). Photo courtesy of 4ID DPAO

Anayron formally turned over command to Brig. Gen. Seigfred Tubalado, a classmate from the PMA “Tanglaw-Diwa” Class of 1992, during ceremonies held Wednesday afternoon at Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Barangay Patag, the division’s headquarters.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, the Army chief, thanked both officers for their leadership, cohesion, and service in promoting professionalism within the 7,000-strong division.

The 4ID covers Northern Mindanao and the Caraga region, areas with a significant presence of New People’s Army (NPA) rebels.

The change of command came weeks before Anayron, a native of Sugbongcogon, Misamis Oriental, reaches the mandatory retirement age of 57 on May 20, 2026.

“Mitch, you retire with our profound respect and gratitude. Your legacy will endure in the systems you built, the leaders you mentored, and the soldiers you inspired,” Nafarrete said in his farewell message to Anayron.

For his final act of command, Anayron, accompanied by his wife, Lenlen, and their three children, led the farewell review of troops aboard two command jeeps — a first in the division’s history.

“I would not have survived my Army life without the support of my wife and children. They were my pillars,” Anayron said.

His successor, Tubalado, previously served as commander of the Army’s 403rd Infantry Brigade based in Bukidnon. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)