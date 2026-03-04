Retired police officer, companion killed in Maguindanao shooting

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 4 March) — A retired police officer and his companion were killed in a shooting incident in Datu Montawal municipality in Maguindanao del Sur Tuesday afternoon.

Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur. Map courtesy of Google

A spot report provided by Capt. Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson of the Police Regional office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), identified the fatalities as Maj. Elias Dandan (Ret.), a long time police chief of Pikit, Cotabato, and his companion Raymund Bioy.

Both victims were residents of Barangay Calawag in Pikit, Cotabato.

The spot report from the Datu Montawal Municipal Police Station (MPS) said the incident occurred at Barangay Pagagawan around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators led by Capt. Nurjhasier A. Sali, the report said, arrived at the scene at 2:37 p.m. They discovered the two victims already lifeless inside a black Mitsubishi Strada with plate number LGT 243. Both had sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

The report said the suspects had already fled toward an unknown direction before the police arrived.

The victims were rushed to the University of Southern Mindanao Hospital in Kabacan, Cotabato, for medical treatment but were declared already dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

Investigators recovered two fired cartridge cases from an unidentified firearm at the crime scene. As of this writing, the motive for the attack has yet to be determined.

Personnel from the Datu Montawal Municipal Police Station and the 4th Mobile Police of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) have launched a hot pursuit operation. They are also coordinating with neighboring municipalities to identify and arrest the fleeing suspects.

Pikit Mayor Muhyryn Sultan-Casi, in a statement, said they are “deeply saddened by the tragic and inhumane ambush” as he urged the public to remain calm and responsible, advising residents to refrain from spreading unverified information regarding the incident.

Gov. Emmylou “Lala” Taliño Mendoza, meanwhile, said the killings were a threat to community peace. “The perpetrators must be held accountable so that the victims may achieve justice,” she added. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)