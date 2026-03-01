BIFF commander nabbed in South Cotabato after nearly 5 years in hiding; medic also nabbed

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 28 February) – Authorities nabbed a field commander of the ISIS-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)-Bunogs faction, who has been in hiding in South Cotabato for nearly five years to avoid facing multiple criminal charges filed against him.

He and a companion, the group’s medic, were arrested in Tupi, South Cotabato on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Al Victor Burkley, commanding officer of the 6th Infantry (Redskin) Battalion, identified the arrested suspects as Nasrullah Omar Onsek, alias Kagui Tatang and Kagui Onsek, and Rowaida Omar, aka Rowaida, BIFF-Bungos Faction field commander and medic, respectively.

Col. Samuel Cadungon, South Cotabato Provincial Police Office director, said the suspects were arrested around 1:48 p.m. at Purok 1, Barangay Bunao in Tupi town.

He said Onsek is wanted for multiple attempted murder and arson filed before the Regional Trial Court 12th Judicial Region Branch 13 in Cotabato City.

According to police records, the charges were filed in October 2021.

Cadungon said that during the service of the arrest warrant, the suspect’s companion, Omar, was allegedly found in possession of a caliber .45 handgun and MK2 fragmentation grenade.

He said the two were brought to the Tupi Municipal Police Station for custody and will be charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central, commended the joint military and police operation for the arrest of the members of the BIFF Bungos Faction.

The ISIS-inspired BIFF Bungos Faction is known to operate in the Maguindanao provinces in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“Their arrest is part of our unrelenting campaign against terrorism,” Cagara said in a statement.

He called on the public to help authorities in maintaining secure and peaceful communities.

The composite team that arrested the suspects includes members of the Tupi Municipal Police Station and the Army’s 1st Mechanized Brigade, which is headed by Brig. Gen. Omar Orozco. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)