Power outage hits 8 towns in Lanao Norte

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 5 February) — A power outage hit eight municipalities in Lanao del Norte around 4 p.m. Thursday as Tropical Storm “Basyang” approaches Mindanao, with the province placed at Signal No. 2

Lanao del Norte. Map courtesy of Google

Power was restored almost two hours later, according to Lanao del Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc. (LANECO).

Josefa Emeline Gonzales Openiano, manager LANECO’s Linamon District Office, said in a phone interview that the affected towns include Matungao, Linamon, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Bacolod, Maigo, Tangcal and part of Kolambugan.

She said problem with their 69KV line may have affected the substation in Bagumbayan, Kauswagan municipality.

She said LANECO line workers, in coordination with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, were dispatched to locate and fix the problematic area

Sherwin Mañada, LANECO general manager, said power was restored at 5:55 p.m.

He said the brief power outage could have been caused by a minor factor but they still have to determine the exact cause. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)