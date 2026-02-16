NEWS BRIEFS / 16 February 2026

Canva



Marijuana worth P18.2 million seized in Sulu

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), backed by Army troops, seized 21,200 fully grown marijuana plants valued at ₱18.2 million during a raid on a remote village in Sulu province last week.

PDEA-9 Director Bryan Bating said the caretakers managed to evade arrest when PDEA agents and Army soldiers raided the two-hectare plantation in Barangay Pitogo, Kalingalan Caluang town.

Bating said six high-powered firearms were recovered from a makeshift shelter on the farm.

CDO to celebrate week-long Kagay-anon-themed Chinese New Year

The Cagayan de Oro city government has partnered with the Filipino-Chinese community in celebrating the Chinese New Year in Cagayan de Oro, highlighting a distinct “Kagay-anon” rendition of the festivities.

During a program at the City Information Office last week, John Asuncion, head of the Local Development and Investment Promotions Office, said that each year the local government will introduce new elements in the celebration to attract tourism and investment.

The week-long celebration will begin on Monday on Feb. 16, with one of the key highlights being the Food Bazaar, which will showcase Cagayan de Oro-made delicacies that reflect the influence and growth of Filipino-Chinese culture in the city.

Iligan City seeks help in crafting drainage master plan

The Iligan City government is seeking help from the national government to help fund its drainage master plan aimed at preventing future flooding.

Councilor Derrick Thomas Siao said he filed a resolution requesting support through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for additional funding for the master plan.

Siao said the local government’s counterpart funding alone would amount to P 936.6 million.