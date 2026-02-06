MindaNews convenes experts to shape Mindanao Climate Journalism Curriculum

All inputs are based on the participants’ real-life experiences in their respective fields and interactions with communities affected by the impacts of climate change. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 February) — The Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MIJ), the training and media development arm of MindaNews, convened leading experts in climate science, environmental advocacy and journalism for the Mindanao Climate & Environmental Journalism Curriculum Review, Validation, and Trainer Preparation Lab, held on January 31 to February 1 in Davao City.

The two-day lab aimed to validate and refine a draft curriculum designed to strengthen climate science and environmental reporting in Mindanao—one of the country’s most climate-vulnerable and environmentally complex regions.

One of the challenges identified is how to explain climate science without sounding scientific. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The activity brought together eight expert-participants and MindaNews editors and reporters who will serve as future trainers and mentors for the curriculum’s rollout.

In attendance were Atty. Tony La Viña of Klima Manila Observatory, Atty. Mark Peñalver of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), Dr. Ernest Empig of MSU-IIT Center for Resiliency, Dr. Dennis Sumaylo of UP Mindanao, Prof. Rufa Cagoco-Guiam, Engr. Allan Ribo of PAGASA Davao, Ms. Imelda Abaño of the Philippine Network of Environmental Journalists, and Mr. Mikael Francisco of FlipScience.ph.

Editor in Chief Bobby Timonera, Managing Editor Boy Mordeno, Special Reports Editor Carolyn Arguillas, and journalists Froilan Gallardo, Ivy Mangadlao, and ManMan Dejeto comprised the MindaNews mentoring team.

The experts, coming from various disciplines, have long years of direct involvement in environmental and climate justice advocacy. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

“Mindanao faces urgent climate and environmental challenges, yet local journalists often struggle with gaps in science literacy, limited access to data, and structural pressures in reporting,” Jill Palarca, Training Officer of MindaNews, said. “This Lab asks a simple but critical question: Are we teaching the right things, in the right way, for Mindanao?”

As part of the opening, participants reviewed the IMS Learn online module on climate change reporting as a prerequisite, and identified areas needing localization, enrichment, or deeper emphasis for Mindanao’s specific risks, governance realities, and ecosystems. Experts then engaged in a curriculum walkthrough of the modules validating content relevance and practicality for working journalists.

Further discussion surfaced critical insights on what journalists “must understand—but often don’t,” contributing cases, datasets, cautions, and underreported angles from their respective fields. These insights were further translated into recommended teachable content to make the curriculum place-based.

The experts identified Mindanao-specific cases, key data sources, common reporting pitfalls, and neglected story angles to strengthen each module. They also reviewed and refined the proposed two-day training design with a field clinic, ensuring that learning outcomes, safety considerations, and newsroom realities were fully addressed.

The lab concluded with a collective validation of the final curriculum outline and a discussion on partnership pathways, including advisory roles and guest engagements, ahead of a pilot rollout scheduled for April. The Curriculum Review and Mentorship Lab is a flagship activity under the Media Impact Philippines project, implemented by MIJ/MindaNews in partnership with International Media Support (IMS), with support from the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark (DANIDA). Beyond producing a curriculum, the initiative seeks to build a sustainable ecosystem of trained journalists capable of rigorous, ethical, and community-centered climate and environment reporting across Mindanao. (MindaNews)