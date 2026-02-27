50 Davao students chosen for US-funded English proficiency scholarship

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 February) — Fifty students from various public schools here are participating in 360 hours of on-site and off-site activities under the United States-funded micro-scholarship program, which aims to help learners improve their proficiency in English.

United States Chargé d’Affaires Y. Robert Ewing engages with student beneficiaries of the US-funded English Access Program Scholarship at the Ateneo de Davao University on Thursday (26 February 2026). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

During his engagement with beneficiaries at Ateneo de Davao University on Thursday, United States Chargé d’Affaires Y. Robert Ewing said that the “English Access Program Scholarship” aims to broaden opportunities for students and prepare them to become future leaders.

“I was so impressed with the students I met today. It’s about giving opportunities for students and setting them up for the future. I know these students will be the future leaders and will continue to strengthen the US-Philippine ties where we are partners, friends, and allies. We’re partners in prosperity,” he said.

Ewing said the program is one of those initiatives that strengthen ties between the US and the Philippines.

Rebecca C. Sagot, Assistant Schools Division Superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao City, said the two-year micro-scholarship has selected student scholars, including indigenous learners from far-flung communities in the city.

“This somehow helped them, especially in increasing their English language proficiency,” she said.

Sagot said the program consists of 296 hours of on-site activities and 64 hours of off-site activities, designed to help students develop their proficiency in the English language.

Off-site activities include visits to places outside the designated learning hubs, like museums.

Sagot said that under the program, students attend classes for four hours every Saturday at Malabog National High School in Barangay Megkawayan and Pablo M. Piatos Integrated School in Barangay Bunawan, which have been selected as learning hubs.

Beneficiaries came from Betan Integrated School, Pamantawan Integrated School, Malambo-on Integrated School, Malabog National High School, Cabonbon National High School, Pablo M. Piatos Sr. Integrated School, Gatungan Integrated School, Binowang National High School, and Benardino B. Bosque National High School.

She said learners are provided with a meal allowance, transportation allowance, textbook, insurance, and instructional materials.

The objectives of the program include building foundational skills in reading, writing, listening, and speaking; enabling students to secure better jobs and educational opportunities; fostering leadership, critical thinking, and civic engagement among participants; promoting a better understanding of the United States and preparing students for US government-funded exchange programs; and providing high-quality instruction to disadvantaged students at no cost to their families.

Aside from Davao, similar programs are also being conducted in Bohol and Bataan, benefiting 150 high-achieving Filipino students, according to a press statement from the US Embassy.

The program was launched in Davao City on January 8.

“Students and teachers selected through a competitive, merit-based process gain invaluable skills from American innovation and excellence in English language content and instruction, preparing them to enter the workforce,” it said.

It added that a two-year, intensive after-school program, funded by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, “strengthens English proficiency while building digital, leadership, and critical thinking skills among public school students aged 13 to 15.”

It noted that over 200,000 people in more than 85 countries have received the English Access Program Scholarship, including nearly 1,500 alumni in the Philippines since it started in 2004.

“Educators in the program also join a global network of Access teachers to strengthen their instructional skills through American English excellence to better serve their communities,” it said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)