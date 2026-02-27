200 market stalls razed to the ground in Zambo fire

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 27 February) — A huge fire believed to have been caused by faulty electrical wiring destroyed nearly 200 market stalls in Zamboanga City late Thursday night.

Fire at the Zamboanga City Public Market late Thursday (27 February 2026). MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

Initial investigations state that the blaze started in one of the stalls of the fruit and vegetable section at the Zamboanga City Public Market, according to Fire Inspector Oscar Maninang Jr., chief for operations of the Zamboanga City Fire Department.

The fire spread quickly through rows of closely packed booths, mostly selling fruits and vegetables, Styrofoam, and charcoal. Two market buildings were engulfed in flames, prompting the Bureau of Fire Protection to raise the alarm to the third level.

Rohaisa Ahmad, who sells vegetables and barter goods, could only watch as the fire razed the whole building where her four stalls were at. She said she had just restocked her store with onions and garlic — at a cost of ₱60,000 — two days ago. “40 years na kami dito nagnenegosyo. Ang negosyo na to ang nagpalaki sa amin,”Rohaisa said.

Mayor Khymer Olaso, in an interview at the fire scene, said assistance will be given to the affected stall operators. “We will look for a relocation area where the market operators may sell. Definitely, we will clear this area. It will take time, maybe six months to one year,” he added.

Firefighters declared the situation under control by 12:28 a.m., but was only declared fire out a few minutes before 6 a.m. Friday. Maninang said there were accumulated waste materials such as paper and boxes in many stalls.

Two vehicles and a newly acquired government-owned dump truck were also destroyed in the conflagration. Authorities estimate the damage amounting to about ₱18.1 million.

No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident.

On Friday afternoon, Olaso met with market and security officials to discuss possible lapses committed by the public market management, and to look at measures to assist affected market stall operators. (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)