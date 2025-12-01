Peace artwork unveiled in Marawi

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews/ December 1)– Southeast Asia’s first Tree of Peace sculpture was unveiled at the Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol in Marawi City on November 29.

In a press statement released by the Philippine Information Agency Region 10, Hedva Ser, Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Diplomacy, explained the sculpture’s profound meaning. She said, “the Tree of Peace carries symbolism,” elaborating that its branches represent giving hands and holding hands, which promotes dialogue and reconciliation, especially among children and young people.

Ser emphasized the necessity of communication, stating, “We have to have a dialogue, we have to talk to each other. Peace is a solution for everything,” and added that the sculpture signifies respect for dialogue, not just art.

When discussing the choice of Marawi, Ser noted that the city stood apart from previous installation locations, which had primarily been universities.

“This place experienced a terrible, terrible battle. And now, everybody’s reconciled. You can see it. Everybody’s smiling. Everybody says ‘as-salaamu alaykum’ (peace be upon you). So what a better example for the world is Marawi,” she said.

Provincial Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. highlighted the meaning of the Tree of Peace for Marawi. He noted that the city, devastated by the 2017 siege, now serves as a testament to resilience, strengthened by the unity of its leaders and the determination of its people.

“This Tree of Peace reminds us that healing is possible, reconciliation is essential, and peace is always worth fighting for,” he affirmed.

Governor Adiong publicly thanked Ser for entrusting Marawi with the first Tree of Peace in Southeast Asia, recognizing that the sculpture speaks to the soul of the city and honors its ongoing efforts toward peacebuilding.

Global Commitment to Marawi’s Recovery

The unveiling ceremony was witnessed by members of the South-South Cooperation Council (SSCC), a global non-government organization dedicated to promoting South-South dialogue through cultural diplomacy and arts programs.

Victor Sebek, SSCC chairperson and 2025 GUSI Peace Prize awardee, suggested that Marawi’s Tree of Peace could become a tourist attraction, symbolizing the city’s recovery, transformation, and commitment to achieving peace.

Sebek acknowledged that some foreign ministries still caution travelers against Marawi, labeling it a “no-go area.” However, based on his personal experience of visiting the Philippines for 38 years, including multiple trips to Mindanao and Misamis Oriental, he asserted that Marawi is now safe.

He committed the SSCC to global advocacy for the city: “I commit myself on behalf of the South-South Cooperation Council and all our members, that wherever we go, wherever we speak, we will always quote the example of Marawi and your great success in overcoming the pain of the past into the bright future,” he said.

Education, Arts, and Heritage

Cecile Guidote Alvarez, SSCC Policy Advisory Board member and UNESCO Artist for Peace, emphasized that the Tree of Peace should spur action, especially within the education sector. She pointed out that prevailing misunderstandings of Muslim Mindanao arise from false narratives that overshadow the region’s rich cultural diversity.

She further highlighted the limited awareness of historical figures like Sultan Kudarat, whose heroism, she noted, rivals that of Rizal, Mabini, and Bonifacio, yet whose story is not widely taught in schools.

Alvarez challenged educational institutions, including Mindanao State University, to initiate programs focused on documenting the heritage, traditions, and religious beliefs of Mindanao’s indigenous Muslim groups, suggesting the creation of an “encyclopedia of Muslim heritage” to promote deeper understanding and lasting peace.

Stressing the crucial role of arts and education in fostering peace, Alvarez stated that children who visit the Tree of Peace should internalize its lessons and carry them back into their homes, schools, and communities.

She passionately called for unity and action: “Assalamu alaykum, you keep on saying that. The same goes for Catholics; they say, ‘Peace be with you.’ We’re all together, and we shouldn’t be divided. We need education and learning through the arts. But I believe here in Marawi, if you accept this challenge, using education as the key to unlock the gridlock of poverty, misunderstanding, and conflict, and we bridge this togetherness, then we can make a difference. So let’s work together and act now to save the future of the youth,” she said.

UNESCO Delegates visit the Tears from Heaven monument Saturday, November 29 at 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade in Kampo Ranao, Marawi City. MindaNews photo by Richel V. Umel.

Commemoration and Remembrance

The installation coincided with the annual celebration of the Mindanao Week of Peace, observed this year from November 27 to December 3.

Brigadier General Billy O. Dela Rosa, Commander of the 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade, led the UNESCO Delegates to the “Tears from Heaven” monument inside Kampo Ranao. The monument holds the engraved names of 168 fallen heroes (161 soldiers and seven police personnel killed during the five-month long Marawi Siege on May 23, 2017, against the Maute ISIS-inspired terrorist group). (Richel V. Umel/ MIndaNews)