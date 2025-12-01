NEWS BRIEFS / 1 December 2025

Egyptian fatally shot in Zamboanga City

Police is still facing a blank wall as to who killed a well-known Egyptian peace advocate in Zamboanga City last Sunday.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., chief of the Zamboanga City Police Office said the Egyptian identified as Abdalrahman Elshawadfy Mohammed Elfaky died instantly after a gunman flagged down the gray Toyota Innova he was riding and shot him Sunday night, November 30.

Fortaleza said they are still trying to identify the suspect who escaped on a motorcycle parked nearby.

Elfaky was an administrator of Asia Academic School he established in Barangay Tetuan, Zamboanga City. He was also known in Cotabato City where he led interfaith dialogues promoting peace. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Surigao del Norte village gets emergency public address system

A P1.45 million public address system was erected in Barangay San Pedro, Alegria town in Surigao del Norte to warn residents of incoming storms and other disasters.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-13) Region 13 said the project was inaugurated last Saturday and was funded under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS) program.

The project will directly benefit 578 households, including the 120 families enrolled in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the agency, by gaining improved access to timely announcements and barangay-level services. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.. MindaNews file photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS

Adiong gets Gusi Peace Prize

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr has been awarded for his peace and development efforts by the Gusi Peace Prize International during a ceremony at the Manila Metropolitan Theater Wednesday, November 26.

Adiong was the only Filipino among the 20 global peace advocates who were honored for their work by the Gusi Peace Prize 2025.

The recognition highlights the Philippines’ role in promoting peace and governance initiatives in regions affected by conflict. Adiong, a public servant and civil engineer, has launched programs such as Building Opportunities for a Meaningful Bangsamoro Inclusive Town (BOMBIT), which recognizes barangays demonstrating effective public service and provides grants for local development.

He has also implemented peacebuilding programs, livelihood assistance for communities affected by violence, and the creation of the Provincial Committee on Women, Peace, and Security. His work includes reintegrating former violent extremists into society through education and community projects. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)