Youth bootcamp pushes constructive storytelling; features former gang member turned children’s rights champion

Kesha Naturnas, Tambayan Center volunteer, tells her story to the young journalists. Photo courtesy of HCDC

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 November) – As the country wrapped up National Children’s Month and opened the Mindanao Week of Peace (27 November–3 December), MindaNews reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing the next generation of Mindanao storytellers through a two-day youth bootcamp centered on constructive journalism, peace communication, and ethical storytelling.

The workshop, “Peacebuilders for the Future: Storytelling on Tech, Truth, and Transformation,” was organized by the Institute of Peace Communications Studies (IPCS) of Holy Cross of Davao College in partnership with MindaNews, FYT Media, and iVolunteer Philippines. The program gathered senior high school and college students from Davao schools to learn how to tell stories that uplift communities, deepen public understanding, and strengthen democratic participation.

Strengthening MindaNews’ media education and development vision

The initiative is part of MindaNews’ long-term effort to institutionalize its Media Education and Development unit with programs strategically aimed at building a community of young, ethical, and peace-responsive storytellers grounded in Mindanao narratives.

Through partnerships with schools, universities, community organizations, and fellow independent media outlets, MindaNews seeks to widen access to high-quality media education that prioritizes truth-telling, community immersion, and context-rich reporting.

Bootcamp participants. Photo courtesy of HCDC

“Media education is a crucial part of our mission,” said Jill Palarca, MindaNews Training Officer and workshop co-facilitator. “Empowering young people with a peace lens, critical thinking, and ethical reporting practices helps ensure that the next generation of storytellers is equipped to serve Mindanao with integrity.”

Constructive journalism as a tool for Mindanao development

A major focus of the bootcamp was constructive journalism, taught by FYT Media’s Voltaire Tupaz and Shaina Aguilar. This approach emphasizes evidence, context, community perspectives, and meaningful responses to social issues—allowing journalists to report solutions without drifting into advocacy gloss or greenwashing.

“Mindanao’s biggest stories are not only about conflict, but also about how people are responding to it, surviving it, and changing it,” Tupaz said. “Constructive storytelling moves journalism toward clarity, care, and accountability.”

A standout story: from gang member to child protection advocate

One of the bootcamp’s most compelling outputs was a digital story-card series created by a team of two senior high school students from Jose Maria College Foundation and two college students from HCDC. The piece highlighted the story of Kesha Naturnas, a volunteer of the Tambayan Center for Children’s Rights.

Kesha’s journey—from a gang-involved 15-year-old in Barangay 22-C to a licensed social worker advocating for vulnerable children—illustrated the transformative power of community networks and safe spaces. Today, she helps Tambayan reach 13 barangays in Davao City, conducting sessions on child protection and gender-based violence for over 500 children and youth annually.

“Stories like Kesha’s show how one life can ripple into many others,” Palarca said. “This is the value of constructive journalism: it captures both the hardship and the ongoing work that enables healing.”

Youth storytellers as peacebuilders

Participants produced untold stories of volunteers and peacebuilders from Tambayan, EGIP Foundation, SOS Children’s Village, and other NGOs. These outputs—articles, story cards, videos, and photo essays—will be featured throughout the Mindanao Week of Peace.

For many students, this was their first real exposure to covering sensitive social issues, especially those involving children. “It made us realize how powerful storytelling can be when it’s responsible and empathetic,” said Terence Vicente, a participant from JMCFI senior high school.

Reporting on children with care

In line with National Children’s Month, facilitators stressed ethical and trauma-informed reporting practices, emphasizing confidentiality, non-sensational language, and framing stories to empower rather than retraumatize child survivors.

A continuing commitment to Mindanao

As Mindanao continues to navigate peacebuilding, development, and social transitions, MindaNews recognizes the need for journalists and communicators who can report with depth, honesty, nuance, and community awareness.

“Mindanao needs young storytellers who can illuminate solutions and amplify voices from the margins,” Palarca said. “This bootcamp is just one of many steps MindaNews is taking to strengthen media education and help shape a more informed and compassionate public sphere.” (MindaNews)