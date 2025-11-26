Surigao City fire leaves hundreds homeless

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 November) — A massive fire engulfed residential areas along Nueva Street and P. Reyes Extension in Barangay Taft here on Tuesday, leaving hundreds homeless.

The fire in Barangay Taft in Surigao City on Tuesday (25 Novembver 2025). Photo courtesy of Rjan Mark Eden Canoy

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire began at 4:31 p.m. and was declared under control at 7:29 p.m.

Initial data from local authorities recorded 139 affected families or 519 individuals from Purok Camia (Nueva Street) and Purok Diamond (P. Reyes Extension), two of the most densely populated sections of the barangay. Evacuees were brought to the Barangay Taft Gym, Mariano Espina Memorial Central Elementary School, and Taft National High School for temporary shelter.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Surigao City reported an initial distribution of food packs, relief goods, and provided documentation assistance. While, the City Health Office (CHO) also deployed personnel to conduct medical assessments, administer first aid, and attend to residents who required urgent care.

Firefighting operations has encountered several difficulties such as lack of a functioning fire hydrant in the area. While a blow-off valve was located nearby, it failed to release water, prompting volunteers and residents to manually refill fire trucks from alternative sources along P. Kings Extension. Several electric meters of the Surigao del Norte Electric Cooperative in Purok Camia were also damaged during the incident.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (PDRRMOC) clarified that it deployed a large-capacity water tanker, an ambulance, and a medical response team to assist BFP.

The fire victims seek temporary shelter at a local gymnasium. Photo: Surigao City PIO

Several organizations, schools, and volunteer groups across Surigao City have launched donation drives for displaced families. Needed items include food, drinking water, clothes, blankets, hygiene kits, rice, canned goods, medicines, and first-aid supplies.

Meanwhile, the Surigao del Norte State University (SNSU) opened its facilities to accommodate students affected by the fire.

Authorities are currently investigating the possible cause of the fire. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)