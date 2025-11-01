Spooky creativity shines at Zamboanga City’s Halloween celebration

Briella Gail Ginete as 1st Place Winner in the Kids’ Category. Photo courtesy of Miljohn Mancao

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 01 November) – Entries to this year’s Halloween Costume Contest in Zamboanga City on Thursday night filled the venue with color and excitement with their creative designs and costume.

Participants from different age groups who joined the “Noches de los Espiritus: A Hermosa Halloween Celebration” showcased their imagination through spooky, funny, and jaw-dropping costumes inspired by popular characters, mythical creatures, and original concepts.



The event, which drew an enthusiastic crowd of spectators, featured not only a parade of costumes but also performances and games that added to the festive atmosphere.



Judges had a tough time choosing the winners as each contestant displayed remarkable effort and artistry, said Zamboanga City Information Officer Sheila Covarrubias in an interview with MindaNews.



In the adults category, first place winner Mario Bon Bon showed up in an elaborate black Halloween costume featuring striking, dark, wing-like extensions, textured details resembling twigs or feathers, and a dramatic headpiece with long, curved horns and spiky accents.

Mario Bon Bon, 1st Place Winner in the Adults’ Category. Photo courtesy of Jen Lucero

His face and body were painted black, enhancing the eerie effect of the costume, while the wide, expressive eyes and smile add to its theatrical presence. The background suggested a festive setting, possibly a stage or event venue, with bright lighting and Halloween decorations.



The 2nd place winner, Reymund Padilla, wore a horror-themed Halloween costume, a tattered, blood-stained clothing and covered in dark makeup or body paint. The large, black-and-red wings that added a monstrous appearance, long, messy hair partly covering the face. A grotesque, open-mouthed mask with a long red tongue enhances the terrifying effect. He held a prop resembling a severed, bloody hand, completing the gory and realistic look. The setting appeared to be an outdoor venue decorated for Halloween festivities.



The 3rd place winner, Entry Number 12, showed the character dressed as a terrifying. zombie-like bride, wearing a tattered white gown stained with red makeup resembling blood, the face and body painted with gruesome details to create a haunting, undead appearance. Her hair was wild and disheveled, adding to the eerie effect, a small bouquet of flowers in her hand contrasting with the horror theme of the costume. The background showed an outdoor night event, with bright lights and onlookers, indicating a lively Halloween celebration.

Scherchel Emiaj Pineda, 2nd Place Winner in the Kids’ Category. Photo courtesy of Miljohn Mancao

In the kids’ category, first place winner Briella Gail Ginete was dressed in an elaborate Medusa-inspired costume. She wore a sparkling dark green and black gown adorned with leafy details and carried a matching staff wrapped in vines. Her headpiece was designed with numerous artificial snakes, completing the mythical “snake-haired” Medusa look. A person beside her was gently holding her hand, likely guiding her on stage. The background featured other costumed participants and bright stage lighting, giving the scene a festive and magical Halloween atmosphere.



Second place winner Scherchel Emiaj Pineda was dressed as a creepy doll character. She wore a long white lace dress tied with a red ribbon around the waist and styled with matching red accents. Her makeup featured pale skin, exaggerated dark eyes, and red lips, giving her a haunting, doll-like appearance. Her hair was styled in two neat braids, completing the eerie yet striking look. The background included Halloween decorations like balloons shaped as pumpkins and skulls, along with stage lighting that added to the spooky festive mood.



Jameela Radjma de Leon, 3rd place winner, dressed as Snow White’s zombie paraded on the venue in a blue gown. Her makeup was that of a zombie, highlighting her pale skin and bloodied lips. Both her hands are full of blood.



Barangay San Roque won first in the Horror Booth Category, followed by Wong’s Group as 2nd, and Barangay Culianan as 3rd placer. Organized by the City Government of Zamboanga in partnership with the Old Guards of the Philippine Junior Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Jambangan) with JCI Estrellas and Philippine Junior Jaycess Ateneo De Zamboanga University, the event featured creepy costumes and horror booths with characters making chilling appearances.



Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso thanked the nearly 100 participants and the organizations that partnered with the city government for the event, a first for the local government unit.



October 31st marks Halloween, a celebration steeped in centuries-old traditions that blend ancient Celtic rituals, Christian influences, and modern pop culture. Originating from the Celtic festival of Samhain, where people lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off roaming spirits, Halloween has evolved into a global phenomenon characterized by spooky decorations, creative costumes, and community gatherings.



As night falls, communities come alive with laughter, shrieks, and the rustle of costumes. Whether you’re handing out candy, attending a masquerade, or watching horror films, Halloween offers a moment to embrace imagination, indulge in nostalgia, and connect with others through shared traditions. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)