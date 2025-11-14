NEWS BRIEFS | 14 November 2025

BARMM to build 600 resettlement houses for ex-MILF combatants

The Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has started the construction of 600 resettlement houses worth P400 million for former combatants as part of the normalization process.

MHSD Director General Esmael Ebrahim said the houses will be constructed in six camps of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Ebrahim led the groundbreaking of the first 100 houses at Camp Abubakar As-Siddique in Togaig village, Barira, Maguindanao del Norte last Monday, November 10.

He said each house will be constructed on a 48-square meter floor area with three bedrooms, a dining area, a kitchen, a comfort room, and a porch. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

4 minors rescued from trafficker in Surigao del Sur

Police rescued four minors, including an eight-month-old boy from an alleged trafficker who used them in her online sex operations in Surigao del Sur last Tuesday.

BGen Maria Sheila Portento, chief of the PNP Women and Children Protection Center said they arrested the suspected identified as a certain Leonila Talikig Trangia in Bayabas town, where she reportedly made the children perform sex online.

Portento said the arrest was made after they received information from the United Kingdom-National Crime Agency.

The children are now under the custody of the Bayabas Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Dairy cooperative shifts to solar power

A cooperative producing 55,000 liters of milk a month is shifting to solar energy to power its plant operations in El Salvador City in Misamis Oriental.

Wilma Buray, plant manager of the Northern Mindanao Federation of Dairy Cooperative (NMFDC) said the funding will come from a P16-million loan from the National Dairy Authority.

NMFDC, producer of the milk brand “Highland Products,” supplies the Department of Education and the Department of Social Welfare and Development for its milk feeding program in schools. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)