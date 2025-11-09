NEWS BRIEFS | 08 November 2025

Pastor-suspect in fatal shooting surrenders

The suspect in the killing of a Seventh Day Adventist Church official has surrendered to the police last Thursday.

Captain Emilita Simon, spokesperson of the Cagayan de Oro City Police office said the suspect identified as Pastor Chosen Gem Abesta, 37, and a resident of Manticao, Misamis Oriental fled after the killing but later surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Cagayan de Oro.

The victim, Benjamin Mendez, 65, a resident of Barangay Bulua, Cagayan de Oro and the treasurer of the SDA Church in Puntod, also in this city, died instantly from a gunshot wound in the body.

Police said the motive of the killing was likely internal issues. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Tipo-Tipo warring clans sign peace pact

Two warring clans involved in the October 28 fighting in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan signed a peace pact Friday, officials said.

The parties who signed were Tipo-Tipo Mayor Ingatun Istarul and Jamil Lintaran, Chairman of Barangay Tipo-Tipo Proper, and their adversary Ustadz Tarahin Isnain and Ustadz Ansud Tarahin, both leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front based in Barangay Baguindan.

Last October 28, armed men including MILF fighters led by the Tarahins stormed Barangay Tipo-Tipo in retaliation for the killing of their relative, Udtadz and Barangay Chairman Nadzri Tarahin, who was gunned done at a bus terminal in Lamitan City last October 21.

The Tarahins believe the killers are members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)