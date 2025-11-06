Navy intercepts ₱43M worth of smuggled cigarettes off Davao Sur

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 Nov) — The Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) intercepted 1,107 boxes of smuggled cigarette brand Bosqu valued at ₱43.5 million from North Sulawesi, Indonesia, off the coast of Barangay Bato, Sta. Cruz town, Davao del Sur on Wednesday.

Authorities unload boxes of smuggled cigarettes valued at ₱43.5 million from M/L Fatima Shakira. The Bosqu brand cigarettes reportedly came from North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo courtesy of Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao

In a press statement issued Thursday, a team from NFEM was deployed after receiving a report from a concerned citizen to verify the presence of a Jungkong-type watercraft allegedly carrying smuggled cigarettes.

It said that upon reaching the coast, responding teams spotted M/L Fatima Shakira, a vessel owned by a certain Alsamer M. Jafaar, of Lantawan, Basilan province, and operated by 12 Filipino crew members led by a certain Nurhan Sabtula.

The team, it stated, conducted a visit, board, search, and seizure operation aboard the M/L Fatima Shakira after its crew failed to respond to a communication from NFEM personnel.

Authorities discovered several boxes of foreign-brand cigarettes loaded on the vessel without proper documentation in violation of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016, in relation to Executive Order No. 245 governing the exportation and importation of tobacco products.

The vessel was brought to Naval Station Felix Apolinario (NSFA) in Panacan, Davao City.

The vessel and the smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition and investigation.

PDEA personnel, with help from a police dog, check the boxes of smuggled cigarettes valued at ₱43.5 million from M/L Fatima Shakira. The Bosqu brand cigarettes reportedly came from North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo courtesy of Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao

In Davao City, personnel of the Eden Police Station arrested at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday a certain “Rodel” for transporting 54 boxes — each box containing 50 reams – of Bosqu cigarettes worth ₱2.12 million loaded on a white Hyundai H-100 in Purok 2, Barangay Lubogan, Toril District, Davao City.

Capt. Hazel Caballero, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office, said the suspect, a resident of Barangay Bandera, Island Garden City of Samal, was arrested during a hot pursuit operation conducted by police and Task Force Davao in connection with the transportation of the smuggled cigarettes.

She said the suspect will be charged with transportation of smuggled cigarettes under R.A. 10863. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)