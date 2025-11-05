Dinagat declared under state of calamity

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 5 Nov) — After the devastating effects of Typhoon Tino, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Dinagat Islands has officially placed the entire province under a state of calamity.

Gov. Nilo P. Demerey Jr. presides a special meeting of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council after Typhoon Tino hit Dinagat Islands. Photo: Dinagat Public Relations & Information Unit

The SP passed Resolution No. 25-2666 following the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) based on the results of the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA).

Based on the findings of the PDRRMC, which is chaired by Gov. Nilo P. Demerey Jr., Dinagat sustained extensive damage across multiple sectors in northern municipalities, including destruction of infrastructure, power, and communication systems, and major disruptions to livelihoods and basic services.

The PDRRMC held a special council meeting to discuss the RDANA findings and formulate priority actions to address the severe impacts of the typhoon.

The meeting was attended by the PDRRMO officer (Rosario Jra. R. Alon), department heads, and representatives from the Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Dinagat Islands Electric Cooperative (DIELCO), and other agencies.

In the entire province, 680 households were reported totally or partially damaged in the municipalities of Libjo, Basilisa, San Jose, Dinagat, and Cagdianao.

In terms of infrastructure, the municipalities of Loreto and Tubajon were among the hardest hit.

In Loreto, the Cambinliw Bridge remains impassable while power remains out, and the Loreto District Hospital is operating solely on generator. On Gibusong Island, 40% of the National Power Corporation power plant was damaged, causing total loss of electricity, communication, and water in the poblacion area.

In Tubajon, road-clearing continues. The town sustained ₱3.2 million worth of damage to 31 infrastructure facilities, including a totally damaged birthing center. Power and communications remain unstable, with only four out of nine barangays connected to the local water district.

According to the Dinagat Island Electric Cooperative, approximately 75% of the barangays in the province are now energized.

In the agricultural and livelihood sector, 90% of banana crops, 5-10% of coconut trees, and 2 hectares of cassava plantations in Loreto and 0.08 hectare of hybrid corn and 1 hectare of cassava in Tubajon were damaged. In Basilisa, up to 70% of plants, livestock, and vegetables were affected.

The PDRRMC outlined the following immediate actions: restoration of power sources; installation of alternate communication networks; repair of the Cambinliw wooden bridge; provision of food and non-food relief for Gibusong Island, Loreto, and other geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas; deployment of health and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) services; building integrity assessments for critical facilities; augmentation of management teams in Loreto; and proper documentation and tracking of aid distribution.

Based on provincial government data, it has distributed 864 food packs and 54 half-sacks of rice to affected families. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)