Davao City to deploy 16,825 law enforcers for holiday season

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 November) — A total of 16,825 law enforcers will be deployed throughout the month-long Pasko Fiesta 2025 celebration in Davao City, particularly during major activities, according to an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

Davao City during Christmas. MindaNews file photo

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Capt. Hazel Caballero, spokesperson for DCPO, said that tighter security measures will be enforced during the Christmas festivities, including inspections of personal belongings, to ensure the safety of residents, visitors, and tourists.

“If there is an inspection being conducted, just submit yourselves, as it is being done by the security personnel to ensure the safety of the people in our area,” she said in Cebuano.

Caballero said the primary focus will be on the downtown area, where most of the activities of the Pasko Fiesta will happen.

In a statement, Col. Mannan C. Muarip, acting DCPO director, urged locals and visitors to adhere to the “strengthened safety and security guidelines to ensure a peaceful, orderly, and enjoyable month-long celebration.”

“We strongly encourage all residents, visitors, and tourists to adhere to the issued guidelines and observe city ordinances at all times. With the anticipated influx of people during the holiday season, your cooperation is vital in maintaining peace and order and ensuring everyone’s safety,” he said.

According to the City Information Office, the Pasko Fiesta, themed “Paskong Dabawenyo, Paskong Pilipino,” will open on November 27 with the “Dan-ag sa Davao ug Pag-abli sa Pasko” at 6 p.m. at Rizal Park.

Among the major activities during the Christmas celebration are “Panayegon sa City Hall” on December 13, and again from December 25 to 28 at the City Hall grounds; “Perya sa Pasko” at Rizal Park from December 1 to 25; grand finals of the “Koro sa Pasko” competition at the Rizal Park on December 6; “Banda Dasig ug Parada sa Pasko” on December 7; Pasko Fiesta Food Market and Bazaar from December 16 to 18 at Rizal Park; and “Siyam ka Kadlawon: Misa de Aguinaldo” at San Pedro, along with “Pamainit sa Pasko” from December 16 to 24.

Caballero urged the barangay officials to help secure churchgoers attending early dawn masses in 43 churches across the city. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)