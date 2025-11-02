2 persons illegally refilling butane canisters arrested in Panabo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 Nov) — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Davao arrested on Wednesday two workers caught in the act of refilling butane canisters in Purok Tambis, Barangay Gredo, Panabo City.

Ely Leano, spokesperson for NBI-Davao, told reporters in an interview on Thursday that the workers were illegally refilling reused canisters with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sourced from a 50-kilogram gas tank, a process known as “decanting.”

Authorities seized a total of 1,618 butane canisters along with 12 50kg tanks, two 2.2kg tanks, and two 13.8kg tanks.

Leano said the NBI-Davao launched the operation following a complaint from a group of businessmen who manufacture the butane brand “Tripler.”

He said the illegal refilling of butane canisters was carried out in an abandoned house located in Barangay Credo.

He added that the refilling was carried out openly and in broad daylight, “without fear of being apprehended by law enforcers.”

The official believed those responsible for the operation may have connections with local officials in Panabo.

“It’s very open, you can see the crates of butane canisters and LPG tanks even from outside,” he said.

According to the official, the suspects acquired LPG tanks and used decanting equipment to refill previously used butane canisters.

He noted that the workers could refill as many as 300 canisters in just two hours.

Leano said the owner was not in the area at the time of the operation, but noted that they already have a person of interest.

“I cannot divulge [identity of the owner] because, you know, it may affect our investigation,” he said.

Leano said the suspects will face complaints for trademark infringement under Republic Act No. 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines; unfair competition under Republic Act No. 10667, or the Philippine Competition Act; and unauthorized decanting of butane canisters under Republic Act No. 11592, also known as the LPG Industry Regulation Act.

He said the NBI-Davao has intensified its crackdown on the illegal refilling of butane canisters due to serious safety risks to residents who are using them, including explosion and fire.

Leano said the refilled butane canisters were being sold in sari-sari stores and public markets throughout Panabo.

He advised butane users to check for seals from authorized manufacturers before buying, noting that counterfeit canisters often bear fake seals or have none at all.

“What is bad about it is that it does not undergo the normal procedure. This is very technical. This is an industry. If you are not fully equipped with the proper gadgets, it will lead to defects in production. Nobody knows when it will explode,” the NBI official said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)