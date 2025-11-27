₱9M shabu seized in Davao buy-bust

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 November) — Police authorities arrested a drug suspect carrying crystal methamphetamine or shabu valued at ₱9 million during a buy-bust operation here Tuesday evening, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported.

Based on the report issued on Wednesday, Capt. Hazel Caballero, DCPO spokesperson, said the 25-year-old male, identified only as “Janjan,” was arrested at his residence in Barangay Matina Pangi, Talomo District, following intelligence reports on his alleged illegal drug activities.

She said police confiscated eight sachets of shabu, 24 pieces of ₱1,000 marked money, and a mobile phone from his possession.

The suspect, who is currently under police custody, will be facing charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of the Republic Act 9165, also known as “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” penalizing the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

In a press statement, the DCPO said the successful anti-drug operation demonstrates the police’s commitment to dismantling illegal drug networks and protecting communities, anchored on discipline, action, virtue, accountability, and order, collectively referred to as the “DAVAO framework.”

The DCPO also vowed to continue pursuing high-value drug personalities and to ensure that Dabawenyos “live in a safe and drug-free environment.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)