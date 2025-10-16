VP Sara confirms FPRRD to spend Christmas and New Year at The Hague

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 16 Oct) — Vice President Sara Duterte has confirmed that former President Rodrigo Duterte will be spending Christmas in The Hague, Netherlands, as the family awaits developments related to the ongoing proceedings before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Vice President Sara Duterte in a tree-planting event in Zamboanga City for her flagship program, “Pagbabago: A Million Learners and Trees Campaign.” MindaNews photo by FRENCIE L. CARREON

Duterte said this to the media in Zamboanga City following a tree planting activity which she led at the Climaco Freedom Park in Pasonanca on Wednesday.

According to the Vice President, the Duterte family has long anticipated the ICC’s decision to proceed with its investigation into alleged human rights violations committed during the former president’s administration, particularly under his controversial anti-drug campaign. She emphasized that their family remains united and prepared to face whatever outcome may arise.

“The family has expected the ICC ruling to continue, and we are ready for what comes next,” Vice President Duterte said, noting that the trip to The Hague is both a personal and legal decision.

She mentioned that her sister Veronica (“ Kitty”) is already preparing for the holidays at The Hague.

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber on Oct. 10 has denied the former president’s request for an interim release, saying he “continues to pose a flight risk” and that his detention is needed to ensure his presence in court proceedings.

Furthermore, the Chamber noted that on July 19 this year, the Vice President “mentioned in public speeches the idea of breaking Mr. Duterte out of the ICC Detention Centre, and attempted to delegitimise the Court’s proceedings against Mr. Duterte, citing collusion between the Court and the government of the Philippines as well as the use of ‘fake witnesses’.”

It also noted that VP Sara “allegedly indicated on 19 August 2025 that Mr. Duterte had told her that he wishes to return to Davao City, should he be granted interim release, in contradiction with the Defence’s assertion that he would remain in the State he would be released to.”

Earlier, the Vice President led a tree-planting activity with City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso and Vice Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco.

“We planted 3,000 trees in just five minutes,” Duterte said, adding that, “Ang mga puno na itinanim natin ay maipapamana natin para sa mga anak natin (The trees we planted can be our legacy for our children).” (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)