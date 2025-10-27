Toril market vendors say reconstruction delays slashing incomes

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/27 October)– Meat vendors at the Toril Public Market are concerned over the delay in the repair of the market’s main building saying this may affect their income for the upcoming holidays.

The public market’s main building burned down last July 26, 2025 with property damages estimated to reach P5 million. The fire affected chicken and meat 104 stalls, of which 92 were fully damaged. Seventy-two of these fully damaged stalls have been transferred to another building which used to house eateries, spices, and grains.



Three months after the fire, the exact date for the start of the reconstruction of the main building is yet to be determined.

The Toril Public Market’s main building, gutted last July 26, 2025, has not been rebuilt. Chicken and meat vendors say they anticipate leaner incomes for the coming holidays as their present site is not as lucrative and accessible as the main building. MindaNews photo by Daniel Jamito.

Consorcia Ronquillo, Toril Public Market administration head, said operations in the main building will probably be back next year as no date has so far been set for the repair of the damaged building.

She said they are still in the process of completing documentary requirements for the rebuilding which take time.

Ronquillo said they are also in talks with the city government to reduce vendors’ rental fees by 5- percent. She said vendors have been asking for a discount as their present site, which is far from the fish section, get lesser foot traffic.

Wendy Lyn Tan, a meat vendor at the market, said sales have declined ever since they were relocated to an area far from the fish section. Tan said many customers would no longer go to the meat section which is across the street from the fish section, unlike before when the two sections were still in one building.



Cecile Palma Gil, also a meat vendor in the market, also expressed her frustration over their current situation citing lack of a water system for every stall and the narrow alleys between each stall.



Both said they wish they were back in their old spots and said they fear a significant decline in income for the upcoming holidays. (Daniel Jamito/MindaNews)