NEWS BRIEFS: October 7, 2025

20 fishermen rescued between Basilan and Sulu

Maritime police rescued 20 fishermen after their fishing boat capsized in the waters between Basilan and Sulu island province last Monday, October 6.

Police Major Geobani Calle, chief of the Basilan Maritime Police Station, said they received distressed calls from the skipper of FB Mona, Muhammad Javer, that their fishing boat capsized after it was battered by huge waves between Tamok Island in Basilan and Duay Bulod Island, Sulu.

Calle said a rescue team of policemen and fishermen, on a borrowed fishing boat immediately set out and rescued the fishermen.

Colorful vintas take part in the Regatta de Zamboanga, the yearly event in honor of the city’s patron saint Nuestra Senora del Pilar (Our Lady of the Pillar). MindaNews file photo by Jules Benitez

Annual Regatta de Zamboanga luanched

Hundreds of colorful sails from vintas dotted the coastline of R.T. Lim Boulevard after Zamboanga City launched its annual regatta last Monday, October 6.

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso said 267 vintas from nine coastal barangays sailed the half-kilometer circuit off the R.T. Boulevard.

The colorful regatta earned praised from Malaysian Ambassador Dato Abdel Malik Melvin Castelino who said it was a fitting highlight in honor of the city’s feast of La Virgin del Pilar.

Coffee summit kicks off in Tacurong

The International Coffee Innovation Summit have kicked off in Tacurong City last Sunday, October 5 with exhibitors coming from at least ten countries.

Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu said the four-day summit will include events like the Southeast Asia Green Coffee Competition, Coffee Innovation Forum and the Philippine Roasting Competition.

In the Arabica category, Mangudadatu said farmers from Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Bukidnon; La Trinidad, Benguet, and Maragusan, Davao del Sur will bring their products in the summit.

For the Robusta category, participants include farmers from Lupon, Davao Oriental, La Trinidad, Benguet, and Maragusan, Davao de Oro.