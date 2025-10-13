NEWS BRIEFS: October 13, 2025

Davao City cop arrested over illegal drugs, extortion

A policeman from the First Davao City Mobile Force Company was arrested by his fellow policemen for his alleged involvement in illegal drugs and for extortion.

Davao City Police Office(DCPO) acting director Police Col. Mannan Muarip said the suspect, identified only as a certain ”Wang,” was arrested with more 4.8 grams of shabu and P30,000 marked money.

Aside from criminal charges, Muarip said administrative charges will also be filed against the suspect for conduct unbecoming of a police officer and grave misconduct, which can result in his dismissal from service.

Davao City Police Office(DCPO) acting director Police Col. Mannan Muarip (DCPO FB)

Indigenous Peoples’ Games draw 350 schoolchildren

Some 350 Manobo, Mamanwa, and Higaonon school children took part in a three-day Indigenous Games competition organized by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in Buenvista, Agusan del Sur.

School children from Las Nieves town in Agusan del Norte emerged as overall winners followed by participants from Cabadbaran City in second place. The town of Nasipit came third and Carmen came at fourth place.

The children competed in ten indigenous games like the Pintik, Tskyng, Bankaw, Bika-bika, Bagud, Tug of war, Lubom Humay and Palosebo from October 10-12, 2025.

Agusan del Norte Governor Maria Angelica Rosedell Amante said she was happy that 11 towns in their province sent school children to compete despite the series of strong earthquake aftershocks in the province.

MILF commander, son killed in ambush

Gunmen ambushed and killed a barangay kagawad and his son while wounding his daughter in the town of Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur Monday morning, October 13.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jopy Ventura said Barangay Kagawad Abusana Agao of Kapinpilan in Ampatuan town and his son, Norodin, died on the spot while his daughter survived and was taken to the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in Datu Hoffer town.

Ventura said Agao was a field commander of the Moro National Liberation Front (MILF).