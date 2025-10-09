NEWS BRIEFS | 9 October 2025

6 Caraga health facilities get licenses from DOH

Six more primary care facilities (PCFs) in the Caraga Region have been issued licenses to operate (LTOs) by the Department of Health.

There are now 36 such health centers in the region.

In a statement, the DOH said those given the license to operate included the Tandag City Health Office and Birthing Center, the Barobo Primary Care Facility in Surigao del Sur, Placer Primary Care Facility in Surigao del Norte, Luna and Cagniog Primary Care Facilities in Surigao City, and Prosperidad Rural Health Unit in Agusan del Sur.

The DOH said these facilities can now dispense heath care conforming to national standards.

NBI arrests Pagadian vlogger for threat against PBBM

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation arrested a vlogger in Pagadian City for making a threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said NBI Cybercrime Division operatives arrested Mike Romero in Pagadian City after posting a photo of President Marcos Jr. on Facebook with an arrow pointed at the President’s head and a caption that read “headshot.”

Santiago said they think it was a death threat against the President, who has been receiving criticisms lately from followers of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Romero, for his defense, said the Facebook post was meant as a commentary to criticize President Marcos Jr.

110 families in Zamboanga affected by floods

The Zamboanga City Social Welfare and Development Office has reported that 110 families have fled their homes and have taken shelter in government centers after flashfloods triggered by an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) swamped their villages the past few days.

The agency said most of families that have taken shelter were from Barangay San Jose Gusu,

Talisayan, Tugbungan, Mampang and Pasonanca.