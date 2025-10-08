NEWS BRIEFS | 8 October 2025

Caraga State U. awarded accreditation for 5 programs

The Caraga State University in Ampayon, Butuan City was awarded the highest level of accreditation for four undergraduate programs and one graduate program by the Accrediting Agency of Chartered Colleges and Universities in the Philippines (AACCUP).

In a statement, the CSU said the AACCUP awarded Level IV accreditation, the highest, for the university offerings in Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics, B.S. in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, B.S. Electronics Engineering, B.S. in Information System and Master of Science in Mathematics.

The university said this brings to 16 the programs given with the highest level of accreditation from the AACCUP.

Agusan town to hold indigenous games

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will hold the Indigenous People’s Games Mindanao leg on from October 11 to 12 in the municipality of Buenavista, in Agusan del Norte.

PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston said more than 500 participants from neighboring towns of Nasipit, Last Nieves, Buenavista, Carmen, Jabonga, Tubay, Santiago, Kitcharao, Remedios T. Romualdez and the cities of Cabadbaran and Butuan are expected to take part in the two-day games at the Buenavista Central School.

Gaston said the participants will play the indigenous games of pintik, banglaw, bag-ud, sudsud, takyang, tug of war, fire making and lubok-humay.