NEWS BRIEFS | 1 October 2025

Service sector fuels Caraga economy — PSA

The bustling service sector has fueled the gross domestic product in the Caraga Region, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Data from the PSA in Caraga said the service sector posted the highest contribution to the region’s economy by 56.2 percent valued at ₱203.7 billion, followed by the industrial sector with 33.3 percent at ₱120.5 billion.

The agriculture, forestry and fishery sector was the third contributor to the region’s economy with 10. 6 percent at ₱38.5 billion.

Boneless danggit, dried octopus best sellers in Dinagat agri fair

Boneless danggit and dried octopus are the best sellers in the week-long agricultural fair that opened this week in San Jose town in Dinagat Island to celebrate the 19th Charter Day of the province.

Merry Christ Cuso, an agricultural technologist of the Municipal Agriculture Office, said buyers preferred to buy the danggit and octopus made by fishermen of Cagdiano, spending ₱60,000 in the first two days of sale this week.

The trade fair was opened with booths from 34 farmers’ organizations from seven towns of Dinagat Island.