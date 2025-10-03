NEWS BRIEFS: 04 October 2025

Zamboanga City sends aid to quake-hit Cebu

The Zamboanga City Government has sent a convoy of vehicles loaded with rice, food, and other essentials to the quake-stricken Cebu province.

Mayor Khymer Olaso said the 19-man relief team from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and City Health Office left Zamboanga City on Wednesday and was expected to arrive in Cebu City on Thursday night via Dapitan City.

Olaso said the team brought 1,000 sacks of rice, 1,000 boxes of canned goods and 1,000 jerry cans of water. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Fire renders 16 families homeless in CDO

A fire broke out in an urban poor community in Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday, leaving 16 families homeless.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Dennis Dalis of the Cagayan de Oro Fire Department said the fire of still unknown origin quickly spread among the houses made of light and highly combustible materials along Abellanosa Street.

Dalis said it took responding firemen 40 minutes to control the blaze that gutted more than ten houses. Damage was estimated at P500,000. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Teduray leader killed in Maguindanao del Sur

Armed men beheaded Tuesday a leader of the Teduray-Lambangian community in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town in Maguindanao del Sur.

Maguindanao del Sur police director Colonel Sultan Salman Sapal said the Lumad leader identified as Nel Lupos, was found dead outside his farmhouse in Barangay Limpongo in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan.

Leticio Datuwata, a fellow tribal leader believed Lupos was killed for refusing to give up his farm, which the armed men were claiming. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)