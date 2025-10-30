Agusan town offers free bus ride home for Undas travelers

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 30 Oct) — The municipal government of Loreto in Agusan del Sur is offering free bus rides to help residents return home for the Undas holidays.

One of the Shine Loreto buses that will fetch Loreto residents in Davao City back home for the Undas holidays. Photo courtesy of Loreto LGU

According to an announcement posted on the municipal government’s official Facebook page, two Shine Loreto buses will travel from Davao City to Loreto on October 31 — the first trip departing at 8 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.

Officials encouraged residents to register early to reserve their seats and avoid missing the ride.

The initiative aims to ensure that Loretohanons can travel home safely and conveniently as families prepare to observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2.

The route passes through Tagum City and Laak town in Davao de Oro province before reaching Loreto, covering approximately 153 kilometers with an estimated travel time of three hours and 28 minutes. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)