6 massage therapists rescued during raid at spa that offers ‘extra services’

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 Oct) — A spa owner was arrested during a raid conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Davao where six massage therapists, including a minor, who had been made to offer “extra services” to clients, were rescued around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The owner of Haven’s Spa, whose identity was momentarily withheld, is presented to the media during a press conference at the office of the NBI-Davao on Wednesday (8 October 2025). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

During a press conference at the office of NBI-Davao here on Wednesday, Vernon Joel G. Firmalino, special investigator III, said that the agency conducted the operation after receiving a complaint from the mother and grandmother of 16-year-old and 12-year-old victims from Malita, Davao Occidental who were allegedly brought to Davao City.

The official said the two minor victims ran away from their respective homes on October 3. The following day, the grandparent was able to contact her 12-year-old grandchild, who revealed that they were in the city.

According to the joint affidavit-complaint of the mother and grandmother, the latter was able to speak with the victims’ employer via video chat last October 5 and was told that they were working at Haven’s Spa located along Jacinto Street, Barangay 32-D here.

This prompted the family to seek help from a barangay official, who immediately assisted them and brought them to the office of the NBI-Davao to rescue their family members.

Prior to the raid, Firmalino said that an agent from NBI-Davao, posing as a client, called up the spa to make a “booking” and was offered an extra service, or a sexual favor from one of its massage therapists for ₱3,500.

He noted, however, that the two minor victims were no longer at the spa during the raid, but agents rescued a 17-year-old who was still working at the establishment.

The spa owner, whose name was withheld by the NBI, told reporters she did not know the whereabouts of the 16-year-old and 12-year-old victims, alleging that they had only stayed at the establishment for two days before running away.

According to her, the spa had been operating for four years and admitted that “extra services” were being offered to customers. Wearing a hooded jacket, sunglasses and face mask, the spa owner told reporters she claimed she was unable to prevent her therapists from engaging in “illicit activities.”

Firmalino said that the “extra services” were provided both inside the spa and, in some cases, at motels, while the bookings were made either via phone call or Messenger.

He said the spa owner would be facing charges for trafficking under Republic Act (R.A.) 9208, as amended by R.A. 10364, as well as child abuse under R.A. 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)