6 human trafficking victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 16 Oct) — Six human trafficking victims were rescued in two separate operations Tuesday in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, according to the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC).

Personnel of the Bongao Municipal Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking profile the six would-be human trafficking victims. Photo courtesy of Western Mindanao Naval Command

WMNC, through Joint Task Force Poseidon, rescued the six “believed to be en route to a neighboring country through unauthorized channels,” Lt. Commander Chester Ross Cabaltera, WMNC spokesman, said in an interview over mobile phone.

He said that initial verification and profiling of passengers arriving from Zamboanga City resulted in the successful rescue of three individuals believed to be victims of human trafficking.



Authorities immediately conducted a follow-up operation in Barangay Poblacion in Bongao, which led to the recovery of three additional victims. The alleged recruiter, however, managed to evade arrest and remains at large, Cabaltera told MindaNews.



The six rescued individuals were later identified as residents of Bulacan, Parañaque, and Pasay City. They have been placed under the care of the Municipal Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (MIACAT) and the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) – Bongao for counselling, temporary shelter, and further assistance.



Cabaltera said authorities continue to coordinate efforts to locate and apprehend the suspected recruiter while ensuring that the victims receive comprehensive psychosocial and legal support.



The rescued individuals, identified as residents of Bulacan, Parañaque, and Pasay City, were turned over to the Municipal Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (MIACAT) and the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD)–Bongao for counselling and further assistance. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)