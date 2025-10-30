53 Agusan del Sur cops deployed for ‘Ligtas Undas 2025’

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 30 Oct) — The Agusan del Sur Police Provincial Office (ADSPPO) has deployed 53 police officers and four members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit (PECU) to secure cemeteries, terminals, and places of worship across the province for the observance of Undas 2025.

The deployment was formalized during a send-off ceremony held Thursday at the ADSPPO Covered Court in Patin-ay, Prosperidad, led by Col. Yahya Bustamante Yusup, provincial police director. The activity is part of the nationwide Ligtas Undas 2025 campaign of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure public safety during the holidays.

Yusup urged the deployed personnel to perform their duties with integrity, compassion, and vigilance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and order as thousands are expected to visit cemeteries and other public areas.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Agsurnon (Agusan del Sur residents) can honor their departed loved ones without fear or inconvenience. Let us remain proactive, alert, and ready to assist at all times,” Yusup said.

The ceremony included the blessing of personnel and mobility assets officiated by Rev. Fr. Romeo Garcia, who prayed for the safety and success of the deployed forces. It concluded with an inspection of police units and vehicles before their symbolic send-off.

The Ligtas Undas initiative reinforces the PNP’s heightened visibility operations, traffic assistance, and crowd management to guarantee a safe, orderly, and peaceful observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)