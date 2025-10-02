2 robbery suspects killed in shootouts with policemen

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews/7 October)—Two robbery suspects were killed by policemen in two separate but related operations on October 4 and 5.

Police Brig. Gen. Marcial Mariano P. Magistrado IV, Police Regional Office 13 director, said policemen from the Regional Intelligence Division 13, Talacogon Municipal Police Station (MPS), and San Francisco Municipal Police Station were involved in the killing of the two suspects.

A Scene of the Crime Operative photographs the remains of one of the suspects of the gas station robbery. Photo courtesy of XFM 91.3 San Francisco, Agusan del Sur

“The quick response and coordination among our police units display our readiness to act decisively against criminal elements. I urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station,” Magistrado said in a statement posted on PRO 13’s social media page.

Authorities said that at around 1:15 p.m. on October 4, two suspects allegedly robbed a gasoline station in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur and fled on board a black Skygo motorcycle with no plates.

Policemen initially killed one of the suspects, as Chris Jay España Siano, a 24-year old miner and a resident of Sitio Durian, Purok 3, Barangay Lucac, San Francisco, Agusan del Sur.

Siano was allegedly riding pillion, commonly referred to ‘riding in tandem’, when killed.

A follow-up operation ensued after the Barangay Information Network (BIN) reported the whereabouts of the second suspect, the driver, later identified as Christian España Siano, unemployed and also a resident of the same barangay.

He was sighted at Purok 5, Barangay Tagapua, San Francisco.

During the pursuit, Christian Siano reportedly opened fire on the responding police officers, hitting the windshield of the police vehicle. The operatives fired back, fatally wounding the suspect, who was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Recovered from Christian Siano were a caliber .45 pistol, a caliber .357 revolver with live ammunition, several fired cartridge cases, ₱9,451 in cash, and the motorcycle used in the robbery.

Police records revealed that Christian Siano had standing warrants of arrest for Frustrated Murder, issued by Judge Lilibeth O. Ladaga of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 28 in Lianga, Surigao del Sur, dated May 16, 2025, and for Violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), issued by Judge Emily Zen Y. Chua of RTC Branch 6 in Patin-ay, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, dated June 9, 2025. (CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN/MindaNews)