2 motorboats with undocumented fuel intercepted in Tawi-Tawi

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 20 Oct) — Operatives of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) have intercepted in Tawi-Tawi on separate occasions two motorboats carrying almost ₱700,000 worth of undocumented fuel, belated reports said.

Some of the undocumented fuel seized by the Navy in Tawi-Tawi. Photo courtesy of Naval Forces Western Mindanao

Lt. Commander Chester Ross Cabaltera, NFWM spokesman, in a report relayed over Viber, said that on Oct. 13, Navy operatives intercepted an unmarked jungkung-type motorboat approximately 4.7 nautical miles southwest of Sikalangkalong Island within the Pearl Bank in the municipality of Languyan.

“Inspection revealed 50 drums and 10 gallons of undocumented diesel fuel and seven corroded LPG tanks, with an estimated market value of ₱542,561,” he said.

The vessel, manned by five male crew members, was reportedly originating from Mangsee Island in the southern part of Palawan, bound for Sapa-Sapa Island in Tawi-Tawi.

On Oct. 10, units operating under the Joint Task Force Poseidon, intercepted yet another motorboat — M/B Har-Jhasmier or M/B Nur-n — approximately 23.1 nautical miles northwest of Taja Island also in the Pearl Bank area.

The boat’s two crewmembers were carrying 2,500 liters of gasoline, four corroded LPG tanks, and assorted goods, all lacking proper documentation and valued at ₱152,972, Cabaltera said.

The seized vessel and cargo, as well as the crew members, were escorted to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Bagong Calarian in Zamboanga City, the naval officer said. The vessel and cargo, Cabaltera said, were then turned over to the Bureau of Customs for joint inventory.

“These operations highlight the Western Mindanao Naval Command’s steadfast commitment to maritime security and border protection as a deputized enforcement arm of the Bureau of Customs, ensuring the safe and lawful use of the country’s maritime domain and supporting the national effort to curb fuel smuggling and other economic crimes,” Cabaltera said. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)