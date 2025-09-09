Police nab suspect in Zamboanga City triple murder

ZAMBOANGA CITY—The suspect in the February 2025 murders of three men outside a bar here has been arrested, police said.

Al-Nednyl Amjad Tulawie was arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Sulu Provincial Field Unit (PFU) following an arrest warrant issued by the Hon. Sharon May P. Sales-Belisario of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 32, 9th Judicial Region.

Tulawie is accused of being the main perpetrator in a shooting incident that took place on February 7, 2025, at Falcatan Street in Tetuan, Zamboanga City.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of Troy Resurrecion y Ducoyan, Jovert Marcos y Navarro, and Anthony James Resurreccion y Villanueva, all residents of Barangay Talon-Talon, Zamboanga City.

Tulawie is facing three counts of murder. No bail was recommended.

Tulawie ran for mayor of Panamao town, Sulu in the last elections.

Police has released scant details of the police operation but said from Sulu, he is being transferred to the CIDG Regional Field Unit 9 headquarters at Camp BGen Eduardo B. Batalla,in Zamboanga City for further processing. (Frencie Carreon)