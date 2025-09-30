P26.2M worth of contraband cigarettes seized

ZAMBOANGA CITY—Over P26 million worth of contraband cigarettes were seized by the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) in a series of operations over the last five days beginning September 24.

Some 16 million worth of cigarettes were seized by Naval Task Force 61 on Monday, September 29, 2025. The seized cigarettes inside 400 boxes were intercepted off Pandukan Island in Pangutaran Municipality in Sulu.

Some of the contraband cigarettes before they were turned over to the Bureau of Customs. Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Naval Command

A day earlier, P2.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were also intercepted off the Hadji Muhtamad island-municipality in Basilan.

The contraband were onboard, according to the WMNC, M/B Water Blade, and were inside 40 boxes. Two residents of Basilan were detained during the operation. The items were intercepted by BRP Herminigildo Yurong (PG906).

The WMNC said BRP Herminigildo Yurong had intercepted MFB Ghazi on the evening of September 24 off the coast of Panamao in Sulu. The vessel, reportedly owned by Alparabi Jirilani, was crewed by personnel from Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Isabela City. The boat was carrying approximately 160 boxes of contraband cigarettes that were loaded in Sulu and were bound for Ipil in Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Bureau of Customs valued the goods and the vessel at P7,534,400.

The Bureau of Customs truck loaded with the illegal cargo was ashore of Naval Station Romulo Espaldon. The crew members were released with signed Release Order and turn-over of personal effects.

WMNC Commander Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes, Jr. said the operations highlight the Philippine Navy’s strong resolve to combat smuggling and protect the nation’s maritime borders.

“This apprehension demonstrates our unrelenting commitment to protect the country’s waters against smuggling and other illegal activities. The Wetern Mindanao Naval Command will remain steadfast in supporting inter-agency efforts to secure our maritime borders and preserve economic stability,” Rear Admiral Reyes, Jr. said. (Frencie L. Carreon, MindaNews)