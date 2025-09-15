NEWS BRIEFS/15 September 2025

IED components found near Butuan City



A huge cache of improvised explosive device (IEDs) components was found by Army soldiers only a kilometer away from a farming village in Butuan City.

Lieutenant Colonel Kenny Rae Tizon, commanding officer of the Army 48th Infantry Battalion said the explosive haul, consisting of 35 kilograms of ammonium nitrate in two containers, four blasting caps with detonating cord, and two 40-meter electric wire, are enough to kill anybody within a 50-meter radius.

Tizon said a former rebel led the soldiers to cache located near Purok 6, Barangy Bugsukan in Butuan City last September 11.

CDO, Misamis Oriental get new police chiefs



The Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO) and the Misamis Oriental Police Provincial Office have new chiefs following a leadership revamp implemented by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Police Colonel Gerardo Ulanday took over from Colonel Salvador Radam as the new police chief for Cagayan de Oro. Radam, who was the city police director for two years, has been reassigned to head the Police Regional Office 10 Regional Intelligence Division.

In Misamis Oriental, Police Colonel Al Abanales replaced Colonel Wilbur Salaguete as provincial director. The turnover of command last Friday, September 12 was presided over by PRO-10 Regional Director Police Brig. Gen. Rolindo M. Suguilon.