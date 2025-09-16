NEWS BRIEFS/ 16 September 2025

Agus-Pulangi hydropower plant complex up for rehab next year

The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM) is planning to rehabilitate next year the Agus-Pulangi hydropower plant complex along the two Lanao provinces which is the source of about 50 percent of Mindanao’s electricity requirements.

PSALM president and chief executive Dennis dela Serna said the bidding process would start this year and work will begin in the second half of 2026 for the six hydroelectric power plants along the Agus River in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte.

The Department of Finance said an estimated P16.71 billion will be allocated for the rehabilitation of the Agus-Pulangi hydroelectric power plant complex comprising of the 260-megawatt (MW) Agus 1 and 2 hydro projects in Lanao del Sur, the 213-MW Agus 4 and 5 in Lanao del Norte, the 273-MW Agus 6 and 7 in Lanao del Norte, and the 255-MW Pulangi 4 hydro project in Bukidnon.

Sulu PPO now formally under PRO-9



The Philippine National Police has transferred the jurisdiction of its Sulu office from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to the Police Region 9 Office in Zamboanga City.

The symbolic transfer was done at the Sulu PNP headquarters in Barangay Asturias in Jolo and was witnessed by Governor Abdusakur Tan last Monday, September 15.

The Supreme Court had ruled that Sulu is not part of BARMM after the province rejected the Bangsamoro Organic Law during the 2019 plebiscite.

IBP-Lanao del Sur honors 4 lawyers for lifetime achievement

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines Lanao del Sur chapter Monday, September 15 honored four lawyers and awarded them with the Golden Pillar of Law for their lifetime achievements.

Lawyer Numeiry Padate, IBP Lanao del Sur president, said the four lawyers served and defended the ideals of justice, integrity and the rule of law throughout their careers.

The four lawyers were former Lanao del Sur 2nd District Representative and the current speaker of the Bangsamoro Parliament Pangalian M. Balindong; former Regional Trial Court Judge Santos B. Adiong, former Lanao del Sur Vice Governor Dimapuno Datu Ramos Sr., and former Labor attachè Talib F. Hamed.