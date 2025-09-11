NEWS BRIEFS | 11 September 2025

12 towns in BARMM classified as ‘areas of concern’

Twelve towns in Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur and Basilan have been classified as “areas of concern” by the Commission on Elections for the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections on October 13.

Commission on Elections Chair George Garcia identified the towns as Buluan, Datu Paglas, Magundadatu, Paglat and Pandag in Maguindanao del Sur; Lumba Bayabao, Masiu, Poon Byabao, Taparan and Taraka in Lanao del Sur; and Al-Barka in Basilan.

Garcia, however, said there is currently no reason to place these areas under Comelec control. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

3 Mindanao airports to be relocated

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is planning to relocate three airports in Mindanao — Zamboanga, Camiguin and Surigao — to new locations to accommodate bigger aircraft and more passengers.

The DOTr said it is rebidding the detailed engineering design of the new Zamboanga Airport. From its present location in Barangay Canelar, it will be moved to Barangays Mercedes and Talabaan, projecting to accommodate 1.99 million passengers by 2030 and 5.94 million passengers by 2040.

The New Surigao Airport will feature a runway of 2,100 meters, able to land larger aircraft like Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

P16.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga

Police intercepted a van carrying 282 cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P16.1 million at a checkpoint in Sitio Bactus, Barangay Talabaan, Zamboanga City on Thursday morning.

Colonel Fidel Foraleza Jr., director of the Zamboanga City Police Office said they arrested the alleged owner of the contraband, a policeman assigned in Sulu and his driver, a resident of Barangay Divisoria in Zamboanga City.

Fortaleza said the suspects are presently detained while the cigarettes and vehicle were turned over to the Bureau of Customs. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)