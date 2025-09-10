NEWS BRIEFS | 10 September 2025

PPA to rebid construction of Zamboanga Port

The construction of the Zamboanga port passenger terminal building will be subjected to rebidding due to delays on the part of the contractor.

Philippine Ports Authority spokesperson Eunice Samonte said they have terminated the services of the contractor, Mac Builders Inc., which had already been paid P82,861.70, or 18 percent, of the contract price for 56 percent completion of the project.

Samonte said the construction of the passenger building terminal has been delayed since its awarding in 2021.

The Zamboanga port passenger terminal is supposed to be equipped with air-conditioning and other facilities. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

3 Chinese nabbed in Davao for illegal stay in Ph

The Bureau of Immigration arrested three Chinese nationals in Davao City for illegally working in the country.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the three were caught inside a commercial building in Davao City last September 5.

Two of the men had working visas for a company in Tondo but were working in Davao, while the third one only had a tourist visa. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Madrasah head found dead in Maguindanao del Norte

The body of a madrasah principal was found dead, his hands and feet tied, beside a road in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte on Monday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, Datu Odin Sinsuat town police chief said the body of Abusadid Landasan, principal of Madrasatur Alnor Al-Islamie in Barangay Lawili, Aleosan, Cotabato was found by passersby along the Cotabato-Isulan highway in Sitio Linamunan, Barangay Taviran in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Madin said the victim was last seen by his relatives early Monday in Aleosan. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)