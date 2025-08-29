NEWS BRIEFS | 29 August 2025

Shellfish samples from Litalit Bay PST-positive

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in CARAGA region advised residents that shellfish samples tested from Litalit Bay in San Benito, Surigao del Norte was found positive of paralytic shellfish toxin.

The advisory warned residents to refrain from gathering, marketing, trading, and eating all types of shellfish, locally known as “kinhason”, and Acetes sp. or “alamang” from Litalit Bay.

Ingesting contaminated shellfish could lead to paralytic shellfish poisoning, BFAR said. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

CHED probes hazing of 19 students in Kidapawan City

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has deployed a fact-finding team to investigate the hazing incident that injured 19 criminology students of Central Mindanao College in Kidapawan City.

“Hazing and all forms of violence have no place in our institutions of higher learning,” CHED said in a statement.

In a statement, Senator Miguel Zubiri said those involved could be penalized with life imprisonment and a fine of up to P3 million. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Maritime police rescue would-be trafficking victims in Tawi-Tawi

Another human trafficking attempt was foiled after police approached a group of passengers of a commercial ferry that just docked in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi and found they could not answer basic questions.

Major Alrasid Tulawie, chief of the Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station said those rescued were 10 females, seven males and five minors.

Tulawie said the would-be victims were promised jobs in Malaysia by their contacts. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)