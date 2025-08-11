3 MILF fighters die in ambush by rival faction

Three members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front were killed while three others were wounded when their three-vehicle convoy was ambushed by a rival MILF faction in Maguindanao del Sur last Sunday.

Lt. Colonel Jopy Ventura, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region spokesperson said the fighters of MILF commander Malibuteng were ambushed by followers of rival leader Kagui Adam in Barangay Linantangan in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town.

Ventura said Malibuteng, a commander of the MILF 128th Base Command had a long-standing feud or “rido” with Adam, who commands the 118th Base Command. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Student who killed his teacher for failing grade yields

The 20-year-old Grade 11 student who killed his school teacher in Balabagan town, Lanao del Sur surrendered to authorities last weekend.

Lanao del Sur police director Colonel Caesar Cabuhat said the suspect whom he identified only as “Kaizer” was accompanied by his older brother who is a police officer.

Cabuhat said “Kaizer” told them that he shot and killed Danilo Barba, 34, because the teacher gave him a failing grade. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Smuggled cigarettes worth P12.8M seized off Sulu

The Philippine Navy seized 226 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P12.8 million from a motorboat off Sulu last week.

Capt. Hilarion Cecista, commander of the Western Mindanao Naval Command, said four crewmen of the motorboat “Romar Khayri” were arrested after it was intercepted near Teomabal Island, Hadji Panglima Tahal town in Sulu.

Cesista said they were conducting a patrol within Sulu and Celebes Sea when they intercepted the vessel. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)