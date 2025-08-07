17 poultry farms in Misamis Oriental suspended

The operations of 17 poultry chicken farms in Alubijud town, Misamis Oriental were ordered suspended starting Wednesday amid public health concerns.

Reynaldo Digamo, Environmental Management Bureau Region 10 director said the suspension came after numerous complaints from Alubijid residents of fly infestation.

Digamo also called on to the local government of Alubijid to suspend the business permits of the farms. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Boat sinks in Sulu; 6 passengers rescued

Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescued six passengers of a boat that capsized off the town of Panglima Tahil in Sulu last Tuesday.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the rescue occurred around 8:45pm in the municipal waters of Panglima Tahil.

The report said of the six passengers who were rushed to the hospital after they were saved, only one suffered minor cuts. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

8 die, 13 hurt in Sultan Kudarat road tragedy

Eight people were killed and 13 others were injured when a truck fell off a cliff in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat province last Wednesday.

Lebak town deputy police chief Lieutenant Jasper Garcia said the mini dump truck was trying to avoid roadblocks in Sitio Platacan, Barangay Christianuevo in Lebak when the driver lost control of the truck.

Garcia said most of fatalities were relatives who were heading to Cotabato City after attending a pre-wedding gathering in Barangay Poloy-Poloy, Lebak. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)