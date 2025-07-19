‘Crising’ downs powerline tower in Surigao

Seven barangays in Nonoc Island went without electricity after powerful winds from tropical storm “Crising” toppled a power line tower connecting mainland Surigao City to the island Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the Surigao del Norte Electric Cooperative (SURNECO) said they are still unable to repair the heavily damaged C8 Structure tower due to prevailing unfavorable conditions.

The electric firm said the seven barangays in Nonoc affected by the power outage are Aurora, Zaragoza, Lisondra, San Pedro, Catiasay, Nonoc and Talisay. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

3 houses in Kidapawan City damaged by landslide

Three houses were damaged by a landslide in Barangay Ilomavis, Kidapawan City due to incessant rains and winds triggered by tropical storm “Crising” last Friday.

Psalmer Bernalte, Kidapawan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management officer, said huge areas of banana fields were also destroyed by the strong rains and winds.

A landslide in Barangay Kanibong in Tulunan town damaged a house and a covered court, Bernalte said. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Bukidnon farmers attend training on coffee production

Thirty farmers from Bukidnon attended a training program in line with the province’s bid to become the leader in coffee production in the country.

Bukidnon Governor Rogelio Neil Roque said in a statement that the provincial government has developed a 10-year plan to bolster its coffee production.

Roque said the training program includes topics like managing coffee nurseries and optimizing distribution and supply. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)