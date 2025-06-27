BARMM okays P50 daily wage hike for private sector workers

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) approved on Thursday a new wage order raising the daily pay of private sector workers in the region by P50.

In Cotabato City, the salaries of non-agricultural workers will increase from P361 to P411 a day, while those in the agricultural sector and retail will receive P386 a day from P336.

Workers in other areas of BARMM will receive the same P50 daily wage hike. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Smuggled red onions seized in Misamis Oriental

The Department of Agriculture will file criminal cases against a Binondo-based firm who allegedly smuggle P2 million worth of red onions through the Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. led the team in seizing the container van of red onions suspected to be from Xiamen, China at the Mindanao Container Terminal last June 24.

The smuggled onions were brought into the country under the name of Latinx Consumer Goods Trading. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)