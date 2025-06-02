NEWS BRIEFS / June 2, 2025

LET topnotcher is 4Ps beneficiary



One of the topnotchers in the March 2025 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) is a beneficiary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the Philippine Information Agency reported.

Joren Jumalon Silmaro, a resident of Catarman town in Camiguin Island province, placed 7th in the LET national exams with a 93.20% score.

His father is a driver while his mother is a barbecue vendor in Catarman town. Their family has been part of the 4Ps program since 2010.

Hypertension, postpartum hemorrhage leading causes of maternal deaths

Hypertension and postpartum hemorrhage are among the leading causes of death for women delivering babies in the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, the only Obstetric Institute in the Philippines.

The Philippine Information Agency reported that SPMC Obstetric and Gynecology department head Doctor Mary Lee Lim said ten maternal deaths were recorded in the hospital from January to April this year.

Lim said one of the major causes is patient attitude especially among those who deliver their babies at home without medical assistance,

Police arrests alleged Abu Sayyaf member

An alleged Abu Sayyaf member was arrested Sunday in Zamboanga City.

The Philippine News Agency reported that Zamboanga City police director Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., identified the suspect as Isnaji Hasim, 34 years old, an alleged follower of Abu Sayyaf leader Ibni Acosta.

Fortaleza said police arrested Hasim at Purok 4, Barangay Muti and confiscated a 40mm grenade from the suspect. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)