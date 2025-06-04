ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 03 June) – Resolutions and petitions have been sent to President Ferdinand Marcos by various groups in the Bangsamoro region to retain or oust Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo.

Resolutions have been passed by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority’s (BTA) interim Parliament, and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) commander Abdullah Macapaar alias Commander Bravo, a Member of Parliament (MP), has sent a letter appealing for the retention of Galvez and Lagdameo.

But in Maguindanao del Sur, a coalition of local government officials and political leaders is intensifying calls for the ouster of Galvez and Lagdameo for alleged “political interference, escalating corruption, and a surge in violence “ within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The two have denied the allegations.

The BTA Parliament passed two resolutions on May 27 requesting the President to consider the retention of Galvez and Lagdameo.

Macapaar in his May 30 letter to President Marcos said under the leadership of Secretary Galvez, the Bangsamoro peace process has achieved critical milestones, “outcomes of years of trust-building, dialogues and relentless dedication.”

Macapaar said removing Galvez now “could undo significant progress we’ve made in the peace process.”

“Replacing Galvez at this critical stage could disrupt institutional memory, slow down normalization efforts, and shake the confidence of peace stakeholders (who) view him as a steady unifying force,” he said.

Mohammad Musa Sanguila, Philippine Accompanier of the United Religions Initiatives, said Lagdameo and Galvez are working closely to build 110 housing units for former MILF combatants in Camp Bilal, Lanao del Norte.

“Lagdameo has a key role in the process of converting the area into titled land through a Presidential Proclamation before the housing units will be built,” he said.

Abelardo Moya, Director of Pakigdait Inc., and chair of Iligan City People’s Council said they have been engaged in interfaith dialogue and peace process for the past 25 years and Galvez is the best partner for them in peace initiatives.

But in Maguindanao del Sur, Al Ittihad Party President Odgie Balayman, Mayor of Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur, urged Marcos to appoint “more capable and culturally grounded figures” who can de-escalate rather than deepen regional divisions.

Outgoing Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu, who lost in the May 12 polls to Ali Midtimbang of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, backed by MILF’s United Bangsamoro Justice Party and candidate and other officials in her administration also want Galvez and Lagdameo out.

In 2024, Maguindanao del Sur officials accused Lagdameo of political interference coercion and favoritism.

The governor’s group also points to alleged “anomalous disbursement of billions in public funds” before the campaign period and alleged “conspiracy between the police, military, and a private armed group escorting flying voters.”

They warn that without decisive national action, “further bloodshed, renewed clan wars, and deepening corruption are inevitable.”

Balayman emphasized the unique nature of elections in the region. “Unlike elections elsewhere that are just about positions, here it becomes a rido (clan war), elections become bloody.”

Hadji Almarim Tillah, Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs, has publicly backed the call for Lagdameo and Galvez’s removal, stressing the need for leaders with a deep understanding of the region’s people, values, and governance.

Frustration with Lagdameo is also linked to the defeat of the Marcos administration’s Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate in the region.

to his alleged mismanagement and focus solely on Maguindanao, the group said.

BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy” Macacua and BTA Member of Parliament Naguib Sinarimbo are in favor of retaining Lagdameo.

Macacua said Lagdameo has consistently shown respect for the region’s autonomy and leadership, choosing to support rather than interfere.

Sinarimbo lauded Lagdameo’s “quiet but crucial force” in ensuring stability and fostering cooperation, noting that the absence of large-scale violence and continued peace implementation are “results of deliberate, often unheralded efforts.” (Richel V. Umel and Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)