SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews /02 June) — In preparation for the Magdiwata Festival 2025 on June 4 to 7,

Sangguniang Bayan Member John Paredes has called on the local government and festival organizers to ensure a transparent and equitable process in vendor stall allocation and to prioritize local vendors.

Addressing concerns raised by constituents, Paredes underscored the importance of supporting the livelihood of San Francisco’s residents.

“The Magdiwata Festival serves as a significant economic opportunity for our local entrepreneurs and workers. Priority must be given to our constituents to promote inclusive growth and community welfare,” he said.

Sangguniang Bayan member John Paredes of San Francisco, Agusan del Sur delivers his privilege speech on Monday, 02 June 2025, urging the local government and Magdiwata Festival organizers to give priority to local vendor. Photo courtesy of SB John Paredes

He noted complaints about stalls being awarded to non-residents, undermining local economic participation and community pride.

Paredes also highlighted issues faced by ambulant vendors who are willing to pay for tent rentals but are reportedly denied the opportunity to apply.

He cited reports of vendors being placed in less accessible locations, adversely affecting their ability to attract customers and maximize sales.

Paredes urged a comprehensive review of the stall allocation process, including application procedures and vendor placement, to ensure fairness, transparency, and equitable access for all legitimate vendors.

He assured the public that measures will be undertaken to rectify any oversights and enhance future festival arrangements, fostering a spirit of unity and local empowerment.

He encouraged residents and stakeholders to remain engaged and supportive as the review process proceeds, reinforcing the commitment to uphold the values of fairness and inclusivity in this celebrated community event.

(Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)