3 killed, 3 wounded in Maguindanao del Sur violence

Police in Maguindanao del Sur went on red alert after a series of shooting incidents that left three persons killed and three others wounded.

“This violence occurred while the election gun ban remains in effect,” provincial police director Col. Bobby Ryan Paloma said in a statement Monday.

He said the latest shooting occurred last Sunday in Shariff Aguak when a rescue vehicle carrying three Barangay Peace Action Team members was ambushed by unidentified men on its way to rescue flood-hit residents. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Shabu worth P2.1M seized in Northern Mindanao

Post-election anti-drug operations netted P2.1 million worth of shabu in Northern Mindanao, police said.

Police 10 Regional Director BGen Jaysen de Guzman said police conducted buy-bust operations in Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental and Iligan City.

Guzman said the operations were conducted by 400 policemen who had just returned from poll duties in Lanao del Sur. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Village official critically wounded in gun attack

A barangay kagawad was critically wounded after he was shot by an unidentified gunmen in Zamboanga City last Sunday.

The Zamboanga City Police Official identified the victim as Jake Niko Alaban Fabian, 31, a kagawad from Tumaga village in Zamboanga City.

Police said Fabian was shot near Gutierrez compound in Tumaga Village. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)