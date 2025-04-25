3 turtle nesting sites discovered in Agusan del Norte town

Environment officials turned to residents in Carmen town, Agusan del Norte to help watch and protect the newly discovered turtle nesting areas in five of their barangays.

Nelson Caranzo, Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer said three nesting areas were discovered from March to April in the coastal barangays of Vinapor, Gosoon, San Agustin, Cahayagan and Tagcatong, which are part of the Carmen Critical Habitat for Marine Turtles.

Caranzo said residents of these coastal villages play an essential role in the conservation and protection of the turtles who come to lay their eggs in these areas. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

New contractor eyed for Iligan’s Pala-o market

The City Government of Iligan is planning to award the construction of the unfinished Pala-o public market to a new bidder who would replace the original contractor, BM Marketing.

The Iligan City Legal office alleged that BM Marketing failed to meet the contract specifications when it completed only 69.05 percent of the new Pala-o market.

The construction of the new market has been delayed since the construction started in 2020, with city officials claiming that substandard construction materials had been used. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Basilan town mayor, 9 others hurt in boat fire

The town mayor of Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan and nine others were injured when their speedboat caught fire just after leaving a port in Barangay Baliwasan, Zamboanga City last Wednesday.

“We managed to save the mayor and the children and immediately jumped overboard,” Staff Sergeant Munar Salawi, one of the police escorts of Mayor Arsina Nanoh said, adding their personal belongings, including service firearms, were lost in the fire.

Salawi told radio stations in Zamboanga City that the speedboat with two 250-horsepower engines caught fire roughly 10 meters from the port. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)